Hombre surfea sobre olas fluorescentes

Surfing Bioluminescence

What a sight: this surfer caught some bioluminescent waves at Sunset Cliffs Monday. Scripps Institution of Oceanography says the phenomenon is due to a red tide with a high density of the bioluminescent plankton Lingulodinium polyedra. 📹: Mindovermattermedia

Posted by FOX 5 San Diego on Monday, April 27, 2020